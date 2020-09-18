Street racing problem grows in New York City

Since the pandemic began, there have been more than a thousand complaints about street racing across New York City.

Donut circles left behind show hints of the reckless driving at one of the biggest problem spots along the freshly repaved Independence Avenue in the Riverdale section of the Bronx.



"Unfortunately as time has gone by, the dragsters have gotten more and more brazen," one man said at a news conference highlighting the problem.

Lawmakers and residents are pleading with the city DOT to put back the speedbumps they took away last month to pave the roadway.

Other lawmakers are proposing legislation to allow speed cameras to capture speeders all night at problem spots like Riverdale.



St. Sen. Brad Hoylman, a Manhattan Democrat says the city's speed camera program is currently limited by law to work between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. on weekdays.

"We're going to expand that through this legislation to allow the city to operate cameras at any time in neighborhoods where the community has identified illegal street is a problem," Hoylman says.

He adds that the Furious Act would also define illegal street racing as any form of competitive driving with or without any evidence of pre-planning.

That leaves New York City residents hoping for an answer and hoping for some type of help in the meantime.