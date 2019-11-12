Masked burglars nab $140,000 in Bronx mansion break-in

Masked burglars broke into a Bronx mansion reportedly owned by a real estate mogul. They got away with $140,000 worth of luggage and jewelry from the $4,000,000 home in the Riverdale section.

The break-in happened at the Grosvenor Street home last Saturday at about 5:15 p.m.

The home is reportedly owned by Don Ghermezian. He is the CEO of Triple Five Group, the company that owns the new American Dream entertainment complex that just partially opened in New Jersey.

The NYPD says the men got in by damaging the rear window on the balcony. Images of the men were captured on security cameras.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.