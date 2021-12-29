Strangers come together to help Long Island charity spread toys, holiday cheer

Toys, toiletries, detergents, and dishes are just some of what’s being given out to those who need it the most.

"Every time the season changes there are other items families need," said founder Melissa Doktofsky.

Amazing is a word that can be used to describe the nonprofit Toys of Hope every day of the year. Whats also amazing is the way the public responded to Toys of Hope’s plea after our first story aired.

"People are calling us up," Doktofsky said. "They’re like they wanna get you your van. We want to pay for gas. People have been leaving money and things in my mailbox."

After the organization’s donation van was totaled, Toys of Hope volunteers were stressed and scrambling to find ways to spread holiday cheer.

"I don’t know how we’ll survive, how American Giving Project Toys of Hope will stay open," Doktofsky said earlier in December. "It’s literally impossible."

Since then gifts of gratitude from strangers have slowly been adding up on their GoFundMe page. And some businesses have even stepped up to the plate.

"They’re just genuine people giving back to the local communities all throughout the year and we couldn’t say no," said David Kampa with Freeport Storage.

Lending their own vans and SUVs until they find a new one to donate to the organization.

"When I first gave her the keys she said ‘I can borrow this?’ I said ‘Yes, you can borrow it until yours comes in’," said Michael Brown, owner of Empire Automotive Group.

The holiday initiative doesn’t stop after Christmas - Toys of Hope continues gifting through Three Kings Day on January 6.

"We’re making miracles," Doktofsky said. "This is the way to start the next year."