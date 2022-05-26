Storms threaten NY area to kick off holiday weekend

The Memorial Day weekend may kick off with some potentially severe storms on Friday afternoon.

A line of showers and storms will move into the area by the late afternoon and early evening, potentially bringing strong winds of up to 60 mph, lightning, and the possibility of localized flash flooding.

The National Weather Service also warns that the possibility of isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out.

New York City is under a slight risk for such storms, as is northeastern New Jersey and parts of Orange County in the Hudson Valley.

Advertisement

The chance of rain and possible thunderstorms is expected to continue into Saturday afternoon, followed by drier conditions on Saturday night as skies begin to clear.