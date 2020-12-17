Storm dumps 3 feet of snow in parts of New York

A powerful nor'easter dumped more than three feet of snow in certain parts of New York state by Thursday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Binghamton, which is in Broome County, got a record 42 inches of snow. Broome County Executive Jason Garnar said the snow fell at a rate of 4 to 5 inches per hour.

"This is the fastest rate of snowfall I've ever encountered," he said.

Other snowfall reports from the county included 41 inches in east Vestal, 40 inches in Endicott, and a cool 3 feet in Johnson City.

A report of 41 inches came in from Kortright, a town in Delaware County, which also saw 38 inches in Davenport and 36 inches in Franklin.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency in those counties and 16 others: Albany, Chenango, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Montgomery, Orange, Otsego, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Schenectady, Sullivan, Tioga, Ulster and Washington.

"The Department of Transportation and the Thruway have done an excellent job in getting equipment out," Cuomo said. "We have thousands of pieces of equipment out; 2,000 snowplows, 478 loaders, 3,500 Department of Transportation and Thruway personnel out."

Joseph Champaign, a meteorology student at SUNY Oswego, shared a video showing the massive snowfall in Endwell, which is near Binghamton.

"Absolutely crushed!!" he tweeted. Time to shovel out!"

Champaign also posted a video showing his father leaving at around 2:30 a.m. to go to work plowing snow.

Areas closer to New York City got much less snow. Central Park reported about 10.5 inches. Parts of the Bronx and Westchester got more than a foot. Astoria, Queens, saw between 8 and 10 inches. Neighborhoods in Brooklyn ranged from about 6 to 10 inches.

With The Associated Press and Storyful