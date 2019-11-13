Stores in LIRR concourse closing during Penn Station renovations

Real estate giant Vornado will shut down all of its fast-food outlets and stores in the LIRR concourse at Penn Station during renovations.

From Shake Shack, to two Starbucks locations, Payrus, Godiva, Pret a Manger and Le Bon Cafe, will be closed for the next several years.

The shut downs will begin in April.

The project will cost approximately $1.6 billion and is slated to be completed by 2022.

“When we are done, the concourse will be wider, taller, modern and well lit, providing a much improved environment for passengers," said MTA spokesman Aaron Donovan. "It will have the same amount of retail square footage, and be managed entirely by one entity - Vornado - instead of multiple entities now as it has been, thus offering the chance for a single coordinated retail strategy that will greatly improve the quality of these amenities for LIRR passengers.”

The LIRR station will remain open during the concourse renovations.

