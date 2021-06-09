Illegal fireworks crackdown in New York City

New York City has launched a new effort to crack down on illegal fireworks. All consumer fireworks, including sparklers, are illegal to use, buy, sell, or transport in the city.

Several state and federal agencies will join the effort in stopping the influx of fireworks.

"We also know there is a real problem with the wrong kind of fireworks,"said Mayor Bill de Blasio during a briefing Wednesday. "Ilegal fireworks are noisy, they disrupt the peace of the neighborhood and they can also be dangerous."

Last year, a three-year-old boy in the Bronx was burned by an illegal firework that exploded outside his window.

The task force will include 32 officers from the NYPD, 12 fire marshals from the FDNY, and 10 deputy sheriffs from the Bureau of Criminal investigation.

"We are going to interdict these illegal fireworks before they come into New York City. That's a good thing for the people," said NYC Sheriff Joe Fucito.

Last year, the city launched a task force to stop the flow of illegal fireworks after weeks of numerous complaints of fireworks going off at all hours of the day and night.

Fireworks complaints skyrocketed last June across the city. The 311 system fielded nearly 9,000 complaints in the first three weeks of June 2020. That was compared to just 28 during the same period a year previously.

