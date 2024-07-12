Stop & Shop to close underperforming stores in NY, NJ, CT l Full list of locations
NEW YORK - Stop & Shop has announced they'll be closing 32 underperforming stores by the end of 2024, with many of the locations in NY, NJ and CT.
"As we announced in May, Stop & Shop has evaluated its overall store portfolio and made the difficult decision to close underperforming stores to create a healthy base for the future growth of our brand," said Gordon Reid, president of Stop & Shop.
Stop & Shop said the reason for the closures is to "position the company for growth." Here's the New York, New Jersey and Connecticut impacted store locations, which are anticipated to close on or before Nov. 2, 2024:
New York
Brooklyn
- 2965 Cropsey Ave.
Coram
- 294 Middle Country Road
East Meadow
- 2525 Hempstead Turnpike
Greenvale
- 130 Wheatley Plaza
Hempstead
- 132 Fulton Ave.
Mt. Vernon
- 240 East Sanford Blvd.
West Haverstraw
- 7 Samsondale Plaza
New Jersey
Carlstadt
- 625 Paterson Ave.
Edison
- 1083 Inman Ave.
- 1049 US Highway 1 South
Franklin Township
- 1221 State Route 27
Howell
- 4861 US Highway 9
Jackson
- 2275 West County Line Rd.
Phillipsburg
- 1278 US Highway 22
Piscataway
- 581 Stelton Rd.
Pleasant Beach
- 505 Richmond Ave.
Ringwood
- 130 Skyline Dr.
Connecticut
Ansonia
- 100 Division St.
Danbury
- 72 Newtown Road (44 Lake Avenue Ext. will remain open)
Milford
- 855 Bridgeport Ave., Milford (1360 East Town Road will remain open)
Stamford
- 1937 West Main St. (2200 Bedford St. will remain open)
Torrington
- 211 High St. (931 Torringford St. will remain open)
Locations in Massachusetts and Rhode Island are set to close as well.
"Our associates are a strong community dedicated to growing and working together, and all of our store associates will continue to have a place in the Stop & Shop family as we look forward to serving customers at other nearby locations," Reid added.
The company says they will communicate specific store closing dates to customers well in advance of any closures.
