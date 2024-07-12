Stop & Shop to close underperforming stores in NY, NJ, CT l Full list of locations

Stop & Shop has announced they'll be closing 32 underperforming stores by the end of 2024, with many of the locations in NY, NJ and CT.

"As we announced in May, Stop & Shop has evaluated its overall store portfolio and made the difficult decision to close underperforming stores to create a healthy base for the future growth of our brand," said Gordon Reid, president of Stop & Shop.

Stop & Shop said the reason for the closures is to "position the company for growth." Here's the New York, New Jersey and Connecticut impacted store locations, which are anticipated to close on or before Nov. 2, 2024:

Brooklyn

2965 Cropsey Ave.

Coram

294 Middle Country Road

East Meadow

2525 Hempstead Turnpike

Greenvale

130 Wheatley Plaza

Hempstead

132 Fulton Ave.

Mt. Vernon

240 East Sanford Blvd.

West Haverstraw

7 Samsondale Plaza

Carlstadt

625 Paterson Ave.

Edison

1083 Inman Ave.

1049 US Highway 1 South

Franklin Township

1221 State Route 27

Howell

4861 US Highway 9

Jackson

2275 West County Line Rd.

Phillipsburg

1278 US Highway 22

Piscataway

581 Stelton Rd.

Pleasant Beach

505 Richmond Ave.

Ringwood

130 Skyline Dr.

Ansonia

100 Division St.

Danbury

72 Newtown Road (44 Lake Avenue Ext. will remain open)

Milford

855 Bridgeport Ave., Milford (1360 East Town Road will remain open)

Stamford

1937 West Main St. (2200 Bedford St. will remain open)

Torrington

211 High St. (931 Torringford St. will remain open)

Locations in Massachusetts and Rhode Island are set to close as well.

"Our associates are a strong community dedicated to growing and working together, and all of our store associates will continue to have a place in the Stop & Shop family as we look forward to serving customers at other nearby locations," Reid added.

The company says they will communicate specific store closing dates to customers well in advance of any closures.

