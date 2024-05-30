Stop & Shop to close underperforming stores across the Northeast

Stop & Shop has announced plans to close an unspecified number of grocery stores across the Northeast.

A spokesperson for the supermarket chain said in a statement they will close select underperforming locations to help ensure the long-term health and future growth of the business.

Stop & Shop currently operates nearly 400 stores in Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Rhode Island.

"Stop & Shop will make some difficult decisions to close select underperforming store locations to help ensure the long-term health and future growth for our business," Stop & Shop said in a statement to FOX 5.

Stop & Shop told FOX 5 that it is too early in the process to share any additional information regarding potential store closures.















