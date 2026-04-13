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Trump admin ordered to permanently restore Stonewall pride flag

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Published  April 13, 2026 2:14pm EDT
LGBTQ
FOX 5 NY
Trump administration agrees to keep Pride flag at Stonewall Monument

Trump administration agrees to keep Pride flag at Stonewall Monument

The federal government has reversed its decision and will allow the Pride flag to fly at Stonewall National Monument following a legal challenge and community backlash. Activists and local leaders are calling the move a major victory for LGBTQ rights, emphasizing the site’s historic role in the movement and the flag’s importance as a symbol of that legacy.

The Brief

    • The LGBTQ+ pride flag will be permanently returned to Stonewall after the federal government settled a recent lawsuit with several nonprofits.
    • The plaintiffs – Gilbert Baker Foundation, Village Preservation and Equality New York – filed the lawsuit requesting the restoration of the flag in February.
    • The National Park Service must restore the flag within seven days.

NEW YORK - The LGBTQ+ pride flag will be permanently returned to the Stonewall National Monument after the federal government settled a lawsuit with several nonprofits.

Trump admin settles lawsuit

What we know:

The plaintiffs – Gilbert Baker Foundation, Village Preservation and Equality New York – filed the lawsuit requesting the restoration of the flag in February.

The Trump administration agreed to reinstall the pride flag as part of a settlement earlier today, April 13. The National Park Service must restore the flag within seven days.

The court filing also states that the flag will not be removed except for practical reasons, such as cleaning and other maintenance.

The backstory:

The pride flag was removed on Feb. 10 in response to a memo the Trump administration issued last month.

According to the memo, only these specific flags are permitted to fly at national park sites:

Trump administration removes pride flag from Stonewall Monument

Trump administration removes pride flag from Stonewall Monument

FOX 5 NY's Kendall Green has the latest.

New York officials re-raised the pride flag two days after the Trump administration removed it from the monument.

The Source: This article includes information from a court document.

LGBTQDonald J. Trump