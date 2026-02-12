Officials to reraise Pride flag at Stonewall

The Brief New York elected officials rallied Thursday morning at the Stonewall National Monument, renewing calls to put the Pride flag back after it was removed earlier this week. "For every flag you take down, 10 more will go up," Assemblyman Tony Simone said during the rally. The flag was removed Feb. 10 in response to a memo the Trump administration issued last month outlining which flags are permitted to fly at National Park Service sites.



New York elected officials rallied Thursday morning at the Stonewall National Monument, renewing calls to put the Pride flag back after it was removed earlier this week.

What we know:

Supporters gathered at 9:30 a.m. at the Greenwich Village site, chanting "return the flag" as lawmakers condemned the decision to take it down.

In response, Rep. Dan Goldman, Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal and other local elected officials organized the rally and flag-raising in protest.

"For every flag you take down, 10 more will go up," Assemblyman Tony Simone said during the rally.

"We will not stand for it," New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin said.

Those in attendance included U.S. Reps. Goldman and Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y.; state Sens. Erik Bottcher and Brian Kavanagh; state Assemblymembers Deborah Glick and Tony Simone; and Menin.

The backstory:

The flag was removed Feb. 10 in response to a memo the Trump administration issued last month outlining which flags are permitted to fly at National Park Service sites.

According to the memo, only the United States flag, Department of the Interior flags and the POW/MIA flag are allowed.

The Stonewall National Monument, located at 38-64 Christopher St., commemorates the 1969 Stonewall uprising, a pivotal moment in the fight for LGBTQ+ rights.

What's next:

Officials say they plan to re-raise the Pride flag again later today at 4 p.m.