Stolen bus crashes into cars in Brooklyn

A stolen school bus crashed into a building and several parked cars in the East New York section of Brooklyn on Thursday.

The NYPD says it happened just before 2:30 p.m. A bus was stolen in the Cypress Hills area.

There were no students on the bus when it was stolen. The driver crashed into more than a dozen parked cars before coming to a stop by a gas station.

The bus owner apparently had tracked the bus using a GPS system.

Police arrested 43-year-old Anthony Reyes. It was unclear what charges he was facing.

No serious injuries were reported.