Expand / Collapse search

Stolen bus crashes into cars in Brooklyn

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Updated 6:58AM
East New York
FOX 5 NY

Stolen bus crashes into cars in Brooklyn

A stolen school bus crashed into parked cars and a building in East New York.

NEW YORK - A stolen school bus crashed into a building and several parked cars in the East New York section of Brooklyn on Thursday.

The NYPD says it happened just before 2:30 p.m.  A bus was stolen in the Cypress Hills area.

There were no students on the bus when it was stolen.  The driver crashed into more than a dozen parked cars before coming to a stop by a gas station.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app!  |  Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

The bus owner apparently had tracked the bus using a GPS system.

Police arrested 43-year-old Anthony Reyes.  It was unclear what charges he was facing.

No serious injuries were reported.