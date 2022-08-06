Stolen bodega cat returned to owners in Brooklyn

The owners of a Brooklyn bodega are thrilled to have their cat back after someone allegedly stole it right off the street in broad daylight.

The beloved cat, Boka, was returned Friday to Green Olives Deli & Grill in Park Slope.

The deli's co-owners say that someone who was in contact with the person who allegedly stole the cat helped bring Boka home.

"Great news to everyone. BOKA IS BACK," the deli's owners posted on Instagram, along with a photo of the seemingly unfazed mouser.

"Someone asked me, ‘Why do you need Boca back?’ I told him it's my family, who do you ask?" the owner said.

Boca was shockingly scooped up and stolen right outside their store on July 29 in an incident caught on a surveillance camera.

Since then, Boca has become something of a social media sensation, with pictures asking people to help find him. Some customers even dropped off flowers for Boca's return.

Boca's owners say they aren't focused on finding the person who took him, but instead are simply happy that the neighborhood's favorite feline is back home.