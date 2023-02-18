Steph Curry takes daughter Riley to Stanford game, continues support for women's basketball

article

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry supported Stanford women's basketball once again on Friday night--this time with a special guest at his side.

Curry sat courtside in a red beanie with his daughter Riley for the matchup against the USC Trojans at Maples Pavilion, Janie McCauley from the Associated Press tweeted.

Curry has shown ongoing support for women's basketball, including his god-sister Cameron Brink, who is a star on Stanford's team. She is the daughter of Sonya Curry's best friend and roommate at Virginia Tech, and has known Steph Curry since she was little.

Brink broke a record Friday night and became the Stanford's career leader with 275 blocked shots, McCauley said, leading to a 50-47 victory.

Curry also showed up last month to the Cal versus Stanford game with his mom.

After the game, Curry spoke to the Golden Bears about how the team is getting better, despite Cal's loss that night.

"We're getting better -- you have to believe you're getting better," Curry told the team after the game. "Eventually you'll get into a game and you'll look at each other ... and then it's going to click.

Riley Curry stole the hearts of Warriors' fans during the 2015 NBA playoffs when she sat on her dad's lap during press briefings at just 2 years old, grabbing the microphone and waving at the press.