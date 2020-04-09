Steph Curry calls Oakland nurse: 'I can't thank God enough for what you're doing'

Warriors star Stephen Curry surprised some nurses at Alta Bates Summit Hospital in Oakland.

ICU manager Shelby Delaney was just about to start her shift when she received a Facetime call from the three-time NBA champion.

Delaney and fellow nurses huddled around while Curry paid tribute to the medical staff who have performed life-saving work since the coronavirus outbreak began.

Delaney, who wears a Warriors jersey under her scrubs, wrote on Facebook that Curry offered some advice on how to be positive and kind during tough times.

“I can’t thank God enough for what you’re doing and just the sacrifice, the selflessness and the way everybody’s coming together," Curry said, according to the Mercury News. "Thank you so much for what you do, your heart and the inspiration you provide for everybody.”

