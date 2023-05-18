Step into the wizarding world: Harry Potter Exhibition enchants Herald Square

Harry Potter: The Exhibition – a new immersive experience in Herald Square is taking wizards and muggles alike into the wizarding World!

Filled with costumes and props from the beloved Harry Potter film series, Fantastic Beasts movies, and the Harry Potter and The Cursed Child Broadway show!

Through the exhibition – fans pick their house with the sorting hat upon arrival and get to experience different challenges like selecting a wand, picking a Patronus, and adventuring/discovering secrets in the Wizarding World.

Harry Potter: The Exhibition opens Friday at 50 W 34th St., New York, NY 10001.

For more information, hours, and ticket pricing click here.