Steak and Ale poised for comeback?

article

The failed Steak and Ale restaurant chain may be coming back.

Legendary Restaurant Brands, which also owns Bennigans, owns the rights to Steak and Ale and it is looking for people interested in franchise opportunities.

Steak and Ale started in 1966 in Dallas, Texas and the final locations closed in 2008. It was known for its Prime Rib and salad bar but was eventually overtaken by competitors like Outback.

The company says it wants to restart Steak and Ale "as a 21st Century polished-casual concept while retaining the signature elements that made it an American classic."

While it has been offering potential franchisees the opportunity to "own a Steak And Ale" for a year now, no locations have reopened in the United States.

In 2016 it had an agreement to open Steak and Ale restaurants across Mexico but no restaurants have opened. The status of that agreement is unknown.

In the meantime, it has started offering several signature Steak and Ale menu entrées on Bennigan’s menu.

Advertisement