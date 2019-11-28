Expand / Collapse search

Staying safe from scammers as holiday shopping season begins

As holiday shopping season kicks into gear, tips to stay safe from scammers

Tomorrow is Black Friday, which means chances for a lot of deals, but also a lot of dangers. FOX 5 NY's Mac King speaks to a few experts on how you can stay safe from scammers while shopping this year.

NEW YORK - For internet thieves across the world, the holiday season is the best time to scam consumers.

“A - because they’re spending money and B - because they’re a little bit more fast-moving, not thinking, not as careful as they might be otherwise,” cybersecurity expert Joseph Steinberg told FOX 5 NY.

A popular, easy and prevalent scheme creates a near-identical webpage of a legitimate e-retailer, be it Apple, Amazon or Walmart. The sites sell items that the scammers don’t have and will never be delivered, so that the thieves can steal consumer data like credit card numbers.

“Criminals also place ads all over social media,” Steinberg said. 

To avoid this seasonal online minefield of scams, experts advise that you just slow down, double check URLs and not provide any information that seems unnecessary. 

