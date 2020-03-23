Stay at home: These states have issued orders for residents not to go out amid COVID-19 pandemic 

State governments across the nation have implemented stay-at-home or shelter-in-place orders in response to the growing novel coronavirus pandemic. Here is a list of states where all or some of their residents have been ordered or encouraged to stay at home over health and safety concerns.

California

Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an executive order on March 19 for residents to, “stay home or at their place of residence except as needed to maintain continuity of operations of the federal critical infrastructure sectors.” Other California leaders, such as San Francisco Mayor London N. Breed and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, issued similar orders for their respective cities and communities.



Connecticut

On March 20, Gov. Ned Lamont signed an order asking residents to stay safe at home and “directing all non-essential businesses and not-for-profit entities in Connecticut to prohibit all in-person functions if they are able to,” according to a press release.

Delaware

Gov. John Carney ordered that by Tuesday, March 24 at 8 a.m. ET, non-essential businesses were to close and that Delawareans were“to stay at home whenever possible," according to a news release.



Indiana

Starting Tuesday, March 24 at 11:59 p.m. ET, residents of the Hoosier state were to stay at home except in necessary circumstances, such as taking care of others and obtaining necessary supplies.

Kentucky

A website for Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear detailed steps that the Bluegrass State has taken to combating COVID-19, including closing all “public-facing businesses that encourage public congregation,” according to the website.

Louisiana

Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a stay at home order on March 22. The order allows for state residents to perform essential tasks and take walks and exercise outside at a safe distance from others, but recommends not going to work or visiting friends if unnecessary.

Massachusetts



Gov. Charlie Baker announced on Monday, March 23 () that a two-week stay at home order for Massachusetts residents would be executed on Tuesday, March 24 and last through Tuesday, April 7 at noon. The order also required businesses that do not provide “COVID-19 essential services” to close, while encouraging others to work remotely when possible. Restaurants and bars are still able to provide takeout service.

Michigan

On March 23, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an order that said, “effective at 12:01 am on March 24, 2020, for at least the next three weeks, individuals may only leave their home or place of residence under very limited circumstances, and they must adhere to social distancing measures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention when they do so,” according to a news release.



Missouri

Kansas City and St. Louis each issued stay at home orders to their respective residents. The state itself has yet to enact a similar order for all residents.

New Jersey

Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order that directed residents to stay at home except in special circumstances, such as obtaining groceries, medicine or visiting family.

New York

The “New York State on PAUSE” order requires that 100% of the workforce “must stay at home, excluding essential services,” according to a state government website. The order also has more specific directions, such as non-essential gatherings of any size being banned.

Ohio

Gov. Mike Dewine announced that from March 23 through April 6, Ohio residents would be under a “stay at home order.”



Oregon

Gov. Kate Brown issued a “stay at home except for essential needs” order on March 23. Individuals are still allowed to go to locations such as grocery stories and pharmacies while practicing social distancing measures, but are not allowed to go to social gatherings, fitness centers, dine-in restaurants and bars and other areas.

Pennsylvania

As of March 23, there has yet to be a statewide stay at home order for all Pennsylvanians. However, leaders within major metropolitan areas such as Philadelphia have executed similar orders, and the state itself has ordered all non-life-sustaining businesses to close their physical locations.

Tennessee



Nashville issued a “safer at home” order to its residents, and Memphis did the same. The state itself, however, had not issued a stay at home order for all residents as of March 23.

Texas

A Dallas County judge issued a “stay home stay safe order” that would begin at 11:59 p.m. CT on March 23. There is no larger stay at home order in place for all Texas residents as of March 23.



West Virginia



Gov. Jim Justice issued a stay at home order that would be in effect starting at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 24. "The order directs all West Virginians to stay at home and limit movements outside of their homes beyond essential needs," according to the West Virginia Department of Health & Human Resources website.

Wisconsin

Gov. Tony Evers has heavily encouraged residents to stay at home when possible, but announced that he would enact a safer at home order starting on Tuesday, March 24.

