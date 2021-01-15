States prepare for possible Inauguration Day violence

Responding to warnings of potentially violent demonstrations, governors across the nation are calling out National Guard troops, declaring states of emergency and closing their capitols to the public ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration next week.

Though details remain murky, demonstrations are expected at state capitols beginning Sunday and leading up to Biden's succession of President Donald Trump on Wednesday. State officials hope to avoid the type of violence that occurred Jan. 6, when a mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, leaving a Capitol Police officer and four others dead.

The New York State Police are on high alert ahead of anticipated violent protests at the state capitol in Albany this weekend.

"While there is no credible threat to Albany, we still have taken additional steps to increase security and develop response plans without partners," said Major Christopher West of New York State Police Troop G.

The FBI has warned of the potential for violence at all state capitols and has said it is tracking an " extensive amount of concerning online chatter, " including calls for armed protests.

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. Download for FREE!

Governors across the country are sending thousands of National Guard troops to Washington, D.C., where the National Mall has been closed to the general public as part of an intense security effort. More than a dozen governors also have called out the Guard to protect their own state capitols and aid local law enforcement officers.

"We are prepared for the worst, but we remain hopeful that those who choose to demonstrate at our Capitol do so peacefully, without violence or destruction of property," Michigan State Police Col. Joe Gasper said Friday, as Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the Guard's role.

Federal prosecutors have poured cold water on claims that last week's rioters were plotting to assassinate or kidnap members of congress, however an Associated Press investigation found that at least 22 current or former members of the U.S. military or law enforcement have been identified as being at or near the capitol riot, with over a dozen more under investigation.

Meanwhile, in New Jersey, the state's office buildings will close on Wednesday as a precaution, and state employees will work remotely from home.

The AP contributed to this report.