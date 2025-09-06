Staten Island’s tomato whisperer turns corner into garden

The Brief Donna never planned to become Staten Island’s tomato queen. After retiring in 2021 from a career in government service What started as a backyard experiment has turned into jars of homemade comfort she proudly shares with friends and neighbors. Donna swears her garden’s success isn’t a secret "just sun, water, and time," but her neighbors insist she’s got something special. Maybe it’s Staten Island’s soil, or maybe it’s Donna herself, pouring joy into every plant.



Donna never set out to become Staten Island’s unofficial tomato queen.

After retiring in 2021 from a career in government service, including work with the Coast Guard Chaplain’s Office, she was searching for a new rhythm in daily life.

She found it, unexpectedly, in her own backyard, where a single stray seed sprouting between the pavers grew into the start of something much bigger.

What began as a curiosity has since flourished into a sprawling tomato garden.

Vines climb skyward, branches bend under the weight of ripening fruit, and neighbors often stop by to admire the scene.

Today, Donna’s yard is more than a garden. It is equal parts neighborhood hub, experimental kitchen, and personal sanctuary.

The sauce that seals the deal

Donna’s gardening is only the beginning. In her kitchen, the tomatoes are transformed into rich sauces—often simmering on the stove in combinations of Roma and cherry varieties, brought to life with basil, Italian spices, and a splash of wine. What started as a small backyard project has become a tradition, with jars of homemade sauce shared among family, friends, and neighbors.

"It came out pretty good," she says with characteristic modesty. Those fortunate enough to try it describe it as something far more memorable.

A retirement that continues to grow

Donna insists there is no mystery to her success—"just sun, water, and time"—yet those who see her garden suggest there is more to it than that. Whether it is the fertile soil of Staten Island or the care she pours into every plant, her garden reflects both resilience and joy.

Her story is a reminder that retirement does not have to mean slowing down. For Donna, it has meant creating something lasting, something that nourishes both body and community.

Because when life gave her tomatoes, Donna didn’t just make sauce. She cultivated a way of life.