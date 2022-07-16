Staten Island street renamed after Eric Garner ahead of 8th anniversary of his death

Almost eight years to the day after his death at the hands of NYPD officers, Eric Garner was honored at the location where he took his final breath on Saturday.

Members of Garner's family were on hand as the Staten Island street where Garner passed away was renamed Eric Garner Way.

"That's an honor, that's something my family worked hard for, something that you know seeing my sister, my sister, continuously fighting," said Eric Garner, Jr., Garner's son.

Garner's family and community marked the day with a basketball tournament, bringing together the community that has supported them.

Garner died on July 17, 2014, when he was put in a chokehold by an NYPD officer who was arresting him. Video of the incident received national attention, bringing questions about police brutality to the forefront of the national consciousness.

"I can't breathe" was Garner's last words and ended up becoming a slogan for the Black Lives Matter movement.

It was reported that NYPD officers approached Garner on suspicion of selling cigarettes in singles from packs without tax stamps.

"Even though he died a tragic death, we can keep his name alive forever by doing positive events like this," said event organizer Malcolm Penn.

For those who knew Garner, the hope is that the street renaming will inspire change.