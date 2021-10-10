Staten Island son, 18, shoots and kills mother: NYPD

article

An 18-year-old is in custody and facing murder charges after allegedly shooting and killing his mother during a domestic dispute on Staten Island.

According to the NYPD, Adnan Pelinkovic shot his mother, Minire Pelinkovic, 51, at around 6:15 p.m. on Saturday evening inside of the family's home on Burnbank Avenue.

She was rushed to Staten Island University Hospital with a gunshot wound to her chest but was pronounced dead.

A 54-year-old man identified as Adnan's father was also allegedly injured in the incident and suffered a laceration on his chest, but refused medical attention.

Adnan is facing over half a dozen charges, including murder, attempted murder, and assault.

