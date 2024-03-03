Security guards slashed, nurses attacked at Staten Island hospital

article

Three security guards were slashed and nurses were attacked at a Staten Island hospital Sunday morning, according to police.

The incident started around 4 a.m. at Richmond University Medical Center when a man who was at the hospital for an evaluation slashed the security guards.

Reports say one security guard was stabbed in the right leg, the second security guard was stabbed in the left hand and the third was stabbed in the left hand.

The NYPD said a nurse was punched in the face and another nurse was bitten.

Police have not released the attacker's name, nor have they released a motive for the attack. Police didn't say which charges he could be facing.