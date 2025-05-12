500 housing units will be built on Staten Island's North Shore
STATEN ISLAND - A mixed-income housing development is coming to Staten Island's North Shore.
What we know:
New York City Mayor Eric Adams and New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) President Andrew Kimball announced their plan to build 500 new mixed-income housing units on the North Shore of Staten Island.
Artimus and Phoenix Realty Group are the developers that will build the housing units on two vacant land parcels along the New Stapleton Waterfront.
A quarter of the units will be reserved for affordable housing.
The project is part of the mayor's "Staten Island North Shore Action Plan," which he first mentioned over two years ago.
"New York is a five-borough city, and I am a five-borough mayor. That is why we have put Staten Island front and center from day one of this administration," Adams said at a press conference.
Sustainability
The development will be the largest mass timber residential project in New York City, using the more sustainable construction material to "reduce the project’s carbon footprint and speed up its timeline."
"This project is a milestone for New York City — bringing mass timber construction to scale while delivering affordable housing and good jobs," said Deputy Mayor for Housing, Economic Development and Workforce Adolfo Carrión Jr.
Construction is expected to begin in 2027.
The Source: This article includes reporting from a statement from New York City Mayor Adam's office.