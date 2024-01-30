Staten Island Ferry to bring back food, beverage service for first time since 2020

article

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, the Staten Island Ferry is set to bring back food and beverage service for passengers.

New York City's Economic Development Corporation released an open call Tuesday for vendors looking to operate the refreshments area on the ferryboats.

"There are few better feelings than taking in the Manhattan skyline from the Staten Island Ferry with a cold beverage in hand," said NYC DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez. "It’s a 25-minute trip, and commuters should be able to conveniently purchase coffees, snacks, and other items while they’re aboard. We look forward to working with the NYCEDC to select this operator and drive new revenue for the city as it continues its economic recovery."

The ferry carries roughly 45,000 passengers between Staten Island and Lower Manhattan on an average weekday and 15 million people each year.

The call for vendors will be open through March 7, 2024, and refreshment areas are anticipated to be in place by the fall.