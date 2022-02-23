Staten Island couple beaten, robbed outside home, NYPD says

A husband and wife were recovering after they were viciously assaulted during a robbery outside their home on Staten Island.

The 37-year-old man and his 34-year-old wife were getting out of their car on Feb. 19 at about 4:34 a.m. when three suspects approached. Two of the suspects threw the husband to the ground and punched him repeatedly, said police. The suspects also grabbed the man's wallet and the woman's purse which contained $2,000 in cash.

The suspects fled the area along Freeborn Street in a dark-colored sedan. They then made a left turn onto Hempstead Avenue.

The husband suffered a cut to his lip. His wife refused medical attention.

The first suspect was described by police as having a light complexion. He was last seen wearing a red hooded sweat jacket with white vertical stripes on the sleeves, a black mask, blue jeans, and sneakers.

The second suspect had a light complexion. He was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweat jacket, a black vest, black sweatpants with white lettering on the legs, a black mask, and black sneakers.

The third suspect had a light complexion. He was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweat jacket, black sweatpants, black mask and grey sneakers.

Anyone with information about the assault was asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.