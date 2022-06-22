Backyard burglars smash windows, steal Rolls-Royce on Staten Island

The NYPD released a security camera video of burglars breaking into a home on Staten Island early Monday. Police believe the intruders could be responsible for at least three other incidents — including the theft of a Rolls-Royce sedan — in the borough this month.

The individuals, believed to be men, hit three homes within an hour early Sunday, June 12, 2022, New York City police officials said.

Two men opened a gate and entered the backyard of a home near Ottavio Promenade and Page Avenue in the Tottenville section at about 3:05 a.m., police said. They tried to open the back door but it was locked so they left the property and drove off in a white four-door sedan, police said.

Less than 15 minutes later, two men tried to open a sliding door at the rear of a house near Hylan Boulevard and Indale Avenue in the same neighborhood, according to the NYPD.

"[A] female resident observed the individuals and started screaming," police said. They then got into a car and drove away. No one was hurt.

Then at about 3:55 a.m., two people through a rock through a window on the first floor of a home near St. George Road and Lighthouse Avenue in the Lighthouse Hill section, police said. They climbed into the home and stole a set of car keys, police said. The men then drove away in a stolen 2017 Rolls-Royce Dawn sedan, the NYPD said, but it isn't clear where the luxury vehicle was stolen from.

The most recent break-in happened at about 3:25 a.m. on Monday, June 20. Five people got into the backyard of a home near Benedict Road and Callan Avenue in the Todt Hill section.

Security camera video shows one intruder flinging a large stone through a sliding glass door. The men then slipped through the hole in the broken glass door and got inside the house, the video shows.

The police said they grabbed a set of car keys but a resident started yelling at them.

"[The] individuals fled the location and attempted to illegally remove two vehicles but were unsuccessful," police said. "The individuals fled on foot to a nearby sedan and drove away to parts unknown."