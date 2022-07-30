Expand / Collapse search

Staten Island animal cruelty complaint leads to rescue of over 20 dogs, puppies

By FOX 5 NY STAFF
Published 
Staten Island
FOX 5 NY
article

Credit: New York City Sheriff's Office

NEW YORK - Members of the New York City Sheriff's Office rescued over 20 dogs and puppies in Staten Island on Friday after a community complaint involving animal cruelty.

Sheriffs worked with the Staten Island District Attorney and the ASPCA to investigate the complaint.

Authorities say a person involved with the incident has been apprehended and charged with a felony. 

Image 1 of 3

Credit: New York City Sheriff's Office

"Individuals who commit these types of crimes need to be held accountable. We were happy to partner with these agencies to save these animals," said Sheriff Anthony Miranda. "This is the effectiveness of interagency corporation that the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Public Safety require from us."

Long Island guide dog's tragic death leaves woman hoping for change

A woman has been left without her guide dog after a deadly mistake at a training facility on Long Island. Now, she is hoping her experience will raise awareness so no-one else has to go through the same pain.