13-year-old sprayed, robbed and attacked on Staten Island

The NYPD is searching for four suspects accused of spraying, attacking and robbing a 13-year-old boy on Staten Island.

The incident happened back on March 4 in the area of Forest Hill and Willowbrook roads in the Manor Heights section. Police released photos of the suspects wanted.

According to police, one suspect sprayed the boy in the face with an unknown substance while the second suspect punched him.

The NYPD is searching for the four suspects accused of spraying, attacking and robbing a 13-year-old boy on Staten Island. (NYPD)

The other two suspects then took the victim's backpack and money, police said.

The boy was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).