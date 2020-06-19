State trooper pulls man from burning car

A Missouri state trooper pulled a man to safety from a burning car in St. Louis on Saturday, June 13.

Trooper Brock Teague responded to reports of a crash on Interstate 255 early Saturday morning, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. A car had skidded off the road and flipped onto its side, reports said.

When Teague and a St. Louis County cop arrived, the vehicle was on fire and they heard someone shouting from inside.

Teague cleared glass from the back window, pulled out the driver, and carried him to safety, Highway Patrol said.

The driver was not hurt.

Teague was treated for smoke inhalation.