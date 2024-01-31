State of the NYPD Address: Police Commissioner Caban praises progress fighting crime

New York City Police Commissioner Edward Caban delivered his first State of the NYPD address on Wednesday, touring the progress the department has made in fighting crime.

"The state of the NYPD is strong." — New York City Police Commissioner Edward Caban

Caban highlighted how the use of new technology, more patrols, and detective work have made a major impact on making the city's streets safer in 2023, despite some headline-grabbing cases.

According to NYPD statistics, overall crime was down in New York City in 2023 by just under a percentage point compared to 2022. Both years saw more reported crimes compared to 2020 and 2021, but rates are lower compared to 2019, before COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns.

Meanwhile, in the city's subway system, overall crime was down, but felony assaults and grand larceny incidents increased.

"The state of the NYPD is strong," Caban said. "The actions of New York's Finest over the last few weeks alone has been a showcase of incredible bravery, fortitude, and intelligence."

So far in 2024, CompStat shows a 2.9% reduction in crime in the city, although there has been a shocking 47.8% jump in crime on the subway, from 136 incidents at this point last year to 201 so far this year, with grand larcenies the most common crime.

The ongoing migrant crisis is continuing to challenge the NYPD, along with other city services.

This past weekend, two NYPD officers were attacked by a group of migrant men in Times Square in a shocking incident caught on camera.

Police officials say the incident is just one of a concerning series of incidents involving attacks on police officers.

The incident has drawn further outrage after four of the men caught on camera were released on bail.

"Again, consequences for your actions, they should be sitting in Rikers, they should've been indicted this week, and have their day in court and go to jail," said NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell.

At Wednesday's speech, Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence and Counterterrorism Rebecca Whyner also announced the expansion of the NYPD's Liaison Program to Tucson, Arizona and Bogota, Colombia.

"These posts will help the NYPD address the myriad issues that are coming across our southern border," Whyner said. "From guns, to drugs, to people."