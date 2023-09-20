'State of Our Schools' address: NYC schools chancellor shares vision for 2023 school year

Students at Brownsville Academy High School in Brooklyn tell Fox 5 there were no incidents at school, this is a day after three of their classmates were injured in a fight off campus in Brownsville, Brooklyn.

Tuesday afternoon around three, authorities say several students were involved in a brawl outside the school building. Two students were slashed, and a third was stabbed in the chest. That student remains in the hospital, but his condition has been upgraded from critical.

NYC Schools Chancellor David Banks referenced the incident Wednesday morning during his State of Our Schools address.

"Kids who engage in negative behavior like the kids who decided to stab other kids yesterday right here in Brooklyn kids who do that are kids who are mired in darkness. They don't see beyond today." — NYC Schools Chancellor David Banks

Banks' speech also addressed safety. He says the DOE is in the process of installing front door locking systems in all city schools that do not currently have them with elementary schools being prioritized.

"We've done over 100 schools so far. We have 744 elementary schools, we expect to be finished with the elementary schools by the spring. By the following year, by this time next year we will have done all the schools, that's the goal," Banks said.

Brooklyn father Jeffrey Wilson supports the door locks.

"When I go to work, I'm sending her to school. I hope that she's gonna be protected, in a safe environment where she's gonna learn and be able to grow and all those good things." — Jeffrey Wilson

Chancellor Banks said curriculums for reading and math will be redesigned so that the percentage of students reading at grade level, for example, will be higher than they were in 2022, which was just 51%.