Dear Evan Hansen stars talk about Broadway return

Dear Evan Hansen returns to Broadway

Christiane Noll, who plays Cynthia Murphy, and Ivan Hernandez, who plays Larry Murphy talk about the return of Dear Evan Hansen to Broadway

NEW YORK - Tony-award-winning Best Musical, ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ is finally back on Broadway.

Jordan Fisher takes on the role of Evan Hansen on stage at the Music Box Theatre as a high school kid trying to find where he fits in the world -- and discovering what's important in life.

We spoke with two of the musical’s stars, Christiane Noll, who plays Cynthia Murphy and Ivan Hernandez, who plays Larry Murphy.

Hernandez explains the excitement he feels on stage after the show was shuttered for nearly two years due to the pandemic.

"There's nothing like having a full house of people, you know, responding to what we're doing and feeling that energy from the audience," said Hernandez.

Noll reflects on the message of the musical being even more pertinent now than it was before the pandemic.

"We were all separated from each other (during the pandemic) and the one thing that we did have was the tapping on the glass (phones, but not being connected to each other," said Noll. "And that's exactly what this (the musical) is about… people not realizing that they count, they matter. Even if they don't feel like they're being seen and heard and how we all share that. And I feel like it's going to resonate in ways that it never did before."

The actors who play a married couple on stage, realized how many nuances they find in the show every day on stage:

"The words are the same. The songs are the same. But we've gone back into rehearsal to kind of start over from scratch and recreate all these moments as actors – together and make it new again."

Learn more about show times and tickets at DearEvanHansen.com

