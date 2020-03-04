Starbucks steps up cleaning to combat coronavirus spreading

article

As the coronavirus gains ground in the United States, Starbucks is stepping up its efforts to combat its spread.

The coffee chain sent a memo to its workers instructing them to clean their coffee shops more often. Employees were told to regularly sanitize door handles, chairs, tables and coffee bars and wash their hands frequently.

Starbucks said the cleaning should take about half an hour a day and should be performed at peak times.

Customers are also restricted from bringing their own cups into cafes for refills. The increased cleaning is the company’s latest step in response to the epidemic after it closed more than 2,000 of its stores in China.

The company said last week about 85% of those stores had reopened.