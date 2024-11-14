Starbucks Red Cup Day 2024: Here's how to get your free reusable cup

The Brief Starbucks is giving away reusable red cups on Thursday, Nov. 14. Customers can order any holiday-themed drink to receive a free 16-ounce cup.



Starbucks’ 2024 edition of Red Cup Day is here.

When is Red Cup Day at Starbucks 2024?

Fans of Starbucks will get a free reusable red cup on Thursday with any holiday drink order "while supplies last" at participating locations, according to the coffee house chain.

The "limited-edition" red cups will be 16 ounces, which is the same as a grande.

Starbucks holiday menu 2024

All sizes and temperatures of drinks from Starbuck’s recently-launched holiday menu and its fall menu can earn customers a free reusable red cup on Thursday, and so can hot chocolates, the company said. The latter of those two seasonal menus has been available since Aug. 22.

Starbucks reusable cups

"The reusable red cup giveaway is available however you order, whether ordering in the Starbucks store, in the drive-thru, on the Starbucks app using the order ahead and pay feature, or through Starbucks delivery (available through Uber Eats, Door Dash and GrubHub apps)," Starbucks said.

Last year, Red Cup Day brought a 31.7% increase in Starbucks visits "relative to the previous five week daily average," according to Placer.ai. The analytics company also reported years like 2022 and 2021 saw higher jumps of 81% and 65% on Red Cup Day.