The Brief Starbucks will bring back its Pumpkin Spice Latte on August 26. The PSL is Starbucks’ most popular seasonal drink, first launched in 2003 and now sold in 79 markets. Dunkin’ will beat Starbucks to market this year, launching its fall menu—including pumpkin drinks—on August 20.



Can't wait to grab a Pumpkin Spice Latte from Starbucks? Just hang in there for a few more weeks.

Starbucks said Monday that its Pumpkin Spice Latte will return to store menus on Aug. 26.

The Pumpkin Spice Latte is Starbucks’ most popular seasonal beverage, with hundreds of millions sold since the espresso drink's 2003 launch. It’s also produced a host of imitations. Dunkin’ introduced pumpkin-flavored drinks in 2007; it will beat Starbucks to market this year when its fall menu debuts on Aug. 20. McDonald’s introduced a pumpkin spice latte in 2013.

By the numbers:

Here’s a look at the Pumpkin Spice Latte by the numbers:

100 stores : The Pumpkin Spice Latte debuted in a 2003 test run at 100 Starbucks in Vancouver and Washington before going national in 2004.

79 markets : By 2024, the drink was available in 79 of Starbucks’ 85 global markets; the company now operates in 88 markets.

$36.2 billion : Starbucks’ net revenue in fiscal year 2024, up from $4.1 billion in 2003 when the PSL first launched.

33.8% increase : Mentions of pumpkin spice on U.S. menus rose nearly 34% from fall 2014 to fall 2024 (Technomic).

4 spices : McCormick’s Pumpkin Pie Spice blend contains cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and allspice.

2022 : The year "pumpkin spice" was added to the Merriam-Webster dictionary; "pumpkin pie spice" is listed as less common.

3rd seasonal drink : The Pumpkin Spice Latte followed the Eggnog Latte and Peppermint Mocha in Starbucks’ seasonal lineup.

Sept. 8, 2015 : PSL’s release date that year; the launch has crept earlier ever since.

24% boost : U.S. foot traffic at Starbucks rose 24% on Aug. 22, 2024—the day the PSL returned—compared to the previous eight Thursdays (Placer.ai).

45.5% spike : Starbucks stores in North Dakota saw the biggest traffic jump on launch day in 2024; Mississippi saw the smallest at 4.8%.

42,000 members: Size of the Leaf Rakers Society, a private Starbucks Facebook group for year-round fall enthusiasts.