Starbucks holiday menu 2024: Here are the new drinks

The Brief Starbucks' annual holiday menu hits U.S. stores today. New this year is a trio of Starbucks Refreshers that feature "a delicious combination of sweet orange and warm spices to complement the crisp cranberry taste." The 2024 holiday menu comes as Starbucks' new CEO also announced a series of changes this month aimed at drawing back customers.



Starbucks is ringing in the holidays with the release of its seasonal menu.

STARBUCKS HOLIDAY MENU: RETURNING FAVORITES l WHAT'S NEW l HOLIDAY CUP DESIGNS

***Click each headline to jump to the designated topic.

The coffee giant unveiled its new and returning holiday drinks and food, all of which will be served in its annual holiday cups and available in U.S. stores on Thursday.

Some of the returning favorites include:

Peppermint Mocha

Caramel Brulée Latte

Chestnut Praline Latte

Various holiday cold foams

New this year is a trio of Starbucks drink refreshers that feature "a delicious combination of sweet orange and warm spices to complement the crisp cranberry taste."

The new refreshers include:

Cran-Merry Orange Refresher

Cran-Merry Orange Lemonade Refresher

Cran-Merry Drink with creamy coconut milk

When is Starbucks Red Cup Day 2024?

Other drinks on the menu this holiday season are:

Peppermint Mocha, a staple for more than two decades, which is espresso combined with steamed milk, mocha sauce and peppermint-flavored syrup, and topped with whipped cream and dark chocolate curls.

Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte comes with espresso, sugar cookie flavored syrup, ice, and almond milk, topped with red and green sprinkles.

Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai combines warm chai spices, oat milk and ice, topped with non-dairy gingerbread-flavored cold foam and a spice topping.

Various cold foam offerings, which can be topped on cold brew or iced coffee, include a Gingerbread Cream, Peppermint Chocolate Cream, Sugar Cookie Cream, Chestnut Praline Cream and a Caramel Brulée Cream.

Earlier this month, Starbucks shared a sneak preview of its holiday 2024 cup designs, titled "Merrier Together," ahead of their in-store debut – also on Thursday.

There are four hot cup designs and one cold, which the coffee giant's creative director Kristy Cameron claims were inspired by "moments of joy."

"We love finding these genuine moments of joy and coffee to inspire the creative," Cameron said in a news release. "Whether that’s coffee trees growing, beans roasting, cups toasting, or lights glowing – we wanted to share the warmth of our coffeehouse and the anticipation of the red cups arriving with our customers and partners."