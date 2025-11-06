Starbucks unveils new 'Bearista' Cold Cup, annual holiday menu

article

The Brief Starbucks has unveiled its 2025 holiday menu and merchandise lineup. New items include a glass "Bearista" cup, on sale for more than $40. The new items go on sale starting Nov. 6.



Starbucks has announced the drop of its 2025 holiday menu, which included several new merchandise items that are already trending across the internet.

In addition to the return of favorites such as the Caramel Brûlée Latte and the Peppermint Mocha, Starbucks' customers will have the chance to buy the Glass Starbucks Bearista Cold Cup. The cup is shaped like a small bear, with the top of the glass designed to look like it's wearing a winter cap in signature Starbucks green. It costs just under $44.

Photo courtesy of Starbucks.

The coffee chain also has a new collaboration with Hello Kitty, and the Starbucks Reserve holiday menu will reportedly feature a holiday-themed espresso martini flight, according to the company.

Each year around the holidays, Starbucks also unveils their yearly holiday cup designs. This year, the cups include "a cheerful color palette with warm coffeehouse textures and flowing ribbons" according to a press release. The cups also feature a spot to write a message, in line with a recent company initiative that encourages baristas to write notes on every drink.

"We believe handwritten notes on our cups are a meaningful way for our baristas to connect with customers," the company said in a statement earlier this year.

Photo courtesy of Starbucks.

What's next:

Holiday drinks and pastries, along with these new pieces of merchandise and cups will debut on Nov. 6.

Red Cup day will be on Nov. 13.

"There’s something unmistakably magical about that moment the cups arrive – it’s as if the season officially begins," Starbucks creative director Kristy Cameron said in a statement.