Stampede at religious event in Israel kills dozens

A stampede during a religious celebration at Mount Meron, Israel, early on April 30, has killed dozens of people, according to emergency officials.

More than 100 people were injured at the Lag B'Omer event, dozens critically, according to Magen David Adom, or MDA, Israel's national emergency service. Israeli media reported that as many as three dozen people were killed but MDA did not immediately confirm that number.

The Israeli military said it had dispatched medics and search and rescue teams along with helicopters to assist with a "mass casualty incident" in the area, the AP reported. It did not provide details on the nature of the disaster.

The event was the largest public gathering in Israel since the COVID-19 pandemic began, The Times of Israel reported.

Tens of thousands of people, mostly ultra-Orthodox Jews, gathered at the foot of Mount Meron to celebrate the holiday, which honors Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai, a 2nd-century sage and mystic who is buried there. Videos posted to social media showed large numbers of ultra-Orthodox Jews packed together in tight spaces.

With The Associated Press and Storyful.

