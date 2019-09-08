Stalled subway train evacuated in Brooklyn

article

NEW YORK (AP) - Authorities say hundreds of passengers were evacuated from a stalled subway train inside a tunnel near the High Street-Brooklyn Bridge station in Brooklyn.

Firefighters responded to the call about 10:30 a.m. Sunday following reports of smoke inside the tunnel.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority said the Manhattan-bound A train was carrying about 600 passengers when its emergency brakes were activated. All the riders were ferried back to the High Street station in a rescue train. The MTA said no injuries were reported.

The MTA said the cause was a detached current collector known as a "shoe" that connects train cars to the electrified third rail. The MTA said there was some sparking that set off a small amount of smoke. The agency said it is investigating the incident.