Stabbings, slashings up across NYC: NYPD

According to NYPD statistics, there has been an increase in stabbings and slashings over the last year in New York City.

In 2021, police reported 70 murders carried out by a sharp object, but have reported 96 such murders so far in 2022.

Meanwhile, arrests from stabbings and slashing are also up from last year, with 1,511 in 2021 compared to 2,139 so far this year.

Earlier this week, the MTA pledged to do more to prioritize public safety in the subway system.

"We know have some work to do but certainly I think we made some progress in November," New York City Transit President Richard Davey told FOX 5 NY.