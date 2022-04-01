St. Peter's University basketball team parade Friday

Jersey City will celebrate the St. Peter's University men's basketball team with a parade along Kennedy Boulevard Friday afternoon to highlight their historic run in the NCAA tournament.

The festivities will include floats, music bands, local schools, teams and several dignitaries, but the stars of the event will be the 15 young men and Coach Shaheen Holloway who brought the small Jesuit school all the way to the Elite 8.

The parade steps off at 2 p.m. from Lincoln Park, and continues along Kennedy Boulevard to Montgomery Street in front of the university where a large rally is planned.

Kennedy Boulevard will be closed to traffic starting at 11 a.m. from Lincoln Park at Belmont Ave. to Glenwood Ave. Side streets will remain open along the route.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

On Sunday, the North Carolina Tar Heels ended the Peacocks' Cinderella story beating them 69-49 in Philadelphia. The outcome was really never in question. North Carolina was up 38-19 at halftime.

The Peacocks had won ten games in a row averaging 75 points a game, but their offense was smothered by the 8th seeded Tar Heels. They end their season with a 22-12 record.

Saint Peter's was winless in its three previous trips to the NCAA Tournament.

But no 15th seed team had ever gone as far in the tournament as St. Peter's did this year. They started off by beating #2 Kentucky in their first game, a team that some thought would vie for the championship. They went on to also beat Murray State and Purdue.

Holloway, 45 will be leaving St. Peter's for Seton Hall where he was announced as the new head men's basketball coach.

The Queens, NY native played for the Pirates of the Big East Conference and lead them to an NCAA tournament appearance.