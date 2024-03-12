St. Patrick’s Day 2024: Deals and treats to celebrate the Irish holiday

Be sure to wear green, and bring your appetite while you’re at it.

St. Patrick’s Day is on March 17 and to celebrate the beloved Irish holiday, here are some St. Patrick’s Day-themed treats and deals you can look forward to.

Applebee’s

Applebee’s has brought back its festive Saintly Sips just in time for St. Patrick’s Day. Enjoy a $5 Tipsy Leprechaun and their newest drink, the Pot O’ Gold Daq-A-Rita.

For those who are dining out with the kids or just fancy a non-alcoholic drink but still want to feel festive, Applebee’s is also offering a Rainbow Lemonade.

Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant

Available now through March 18, Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant is offering guests their Avocado Cream Dip for $4.99.

Enjoy green drinks and Irish beer at Bar Louie on St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

The gastropub is offering $3 Green Beers, $4 Jameson Sidecars and $5 Guinness Draughts.

Guests who download the Bar Louie Mobile App will also get a chance to earn a surprise reward and this offer is only available from March 15-17.

Carvel

Carvel is transforming its classic Cookie O’Puss ice cream cakes to match the occasion with a decked out St. Patrick’s Day look.

The ice cream franchise will also offer $10 in reward cards for anyone who purchases $30 in gift cards beginning March 14. This promotion ends on March 24 and is available online only.

Additionally, Fudgie Fanatics will receive a coupon via email for $2 off any cake, excluding Lil’ Love and Small Square cakes. The coupon is valid from now until March 24. If you are not a Fudgie Fanatic, you can sign up here to claim the offer.

Need a pick-me-up while searching for a pot of gold? Dutch Bros Coffee will be offering St. Patrick’s Day-themed drinks including their Shamrock Kicker and Lucky Rebel drinks for a limited time.

"America’s favorite grill" is offering $3 Green Beer and Sake & Seltzer to go along with their $6 corned beef sliders during happy hour. Guests can enjoy this offer from now until March 17.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is offering festive St. Patrick’s Day-themed doughnuts just in time for the holiday.

McDonald’s

The famed Shamrock Shake at McDonald’s made its return in early February, but that doesn’t mean you still can't enjoy the sweet green treat for St. Patrick’s Day.

And don’t forget McDonald’s OREO Shamrock McFlurry. Both drinks are available while supplies last.

Miller’s Ale House

Miller’s Ale House is offering Guinness drafts for $5.99, as well as Irish Mule Pitchers.

Several Irish favorites have made a return to their menus ahead of St. Patrick’s Day, including the Irish Egg Rolls and Ale House Reuben.

Don’t forget to scope out your local eateries to see if they’re offering any deals or fun, themed treats for St. Patrick’s Day.

Remember, holiday or not, deals or no deals, please drink responsibly.

