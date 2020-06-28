Expand / Collapse search

St. Patrick's Cathedral holds first public Sunday Mass since COVID-19 pandemic began

Midtown
Mass is celebrated at St. Patrick's Cathedral on June 28, 2020 in New York City. St. Patrick's is celebrating its first public Mass since March due to the global pandemic. (Photo by Jeenah Moon/Getty Images)

NEW YORK - Cardinal Timothy Dolan on Sunday celebrated the first public Mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral since the coronavirus pandemic began. 

The storied Midtown cathedral was limited to 25% capacity and obeyed health precautions including social distancing outlined by state officials to guard against the coronavirus.

Dolan thanked the congregation for its perseverance and joked that more than a dozen collections would be taken to make up for the missed Sundays.

“Where have you all been these last 14 weeks?” Dolan quipped. “Am I ever happy to see you.”

The church continues to livestream daily Mass on its website.

With the Associated Press.

