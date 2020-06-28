St. Patrick's Cathedral holds first public Sunday Mass since COVID-19 pandemic began

article

Cardinal Timothy Dolan on Sunday celebrated the first public Mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The storied Midtown cathedral was limited to 25% capacity and obeyed health precautions including social distancing outlined by state officials to guard against the coronavirus.

Dolan thanked the congregation for its perseverance and joked that more than a dozen collections would be taken to make up for the missed Sundays.

“Where have you all been these last 14 weeks?” Dolan quipped. “Am I ever happy to see you.”

The church continues to livestream daily Mass on its website.

With the Associated Press.