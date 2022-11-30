St. Joseph's soccer star hails from France

Victor Naci is a 21-year-old St. Joseph’s University New York sophomore who could be on his way to becoming a soccer superstar.

From the moment Victor strapped on his cleats and ran across the field, his teammates knew he was more than just your average college athlete.

"He motivates us as a team and he’s dedicated so it dedicated us. We trust him. We enjoy the moment," says teammate Christian Chimborazo.

The St. Joseph’s Bears season wrapped a few weeks ago. It was their best season to date.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

Naci led the team to their first-ever non-losing record. He also led the NCAA Division 3 in goals, goals per game, points, and points per game.

"My teammates worked for me too. It’s not like an individual trophy, it’s a collective trophy," said Naci.

Naci is from Bordeaux, France. From as young as 6, he knew he had a knack for soccer, but wanted to play in America.

"In France after high school, it’s hard to mix soccer and school so this is a great opportunity for me," Naci says.

Victor is majoring in marketing at St. Joseph’s University and although he’s focusing on his studies, he hopes to make it to the big leagues.

"My young man in my mind say, 'Yes of course," so maybe, yeah," Naci says.