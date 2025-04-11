Spring snow? 1-2 inches expected for some NYC suburbs tomorrow

The Brief A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of the NYC Tri-State area, with snow expected in some suburbs. Snow totals are forecasted at 2 to 3 inches in higher elevations of Orange and Putnam counties, with 1 to 2 inches elsewhere; Passaic County, NJ, and parts of Connecticut may see 1 to 3 inches. The Northeast, including NYC, will experience very heavy rain Friday night, and cold temperatures won't ease up this weekend.



April showers? We wish. The miserable weather in the New York City Tri-State continues this weekend with a Winter Weather Advisory, as heavy, wet snow is expected to blanket some of the region's suburbs.

Here's what we can expect, including timing, snow totals and temperatures:

Weather forecast timeline

Timeline:

Friday evening: A storm system from the south slowly takes over the New York City Tri-State and the rest of the Northeast. Rain and wind strengthen as temperatures dip from the mid-40s to the high 30s.

Friday at 11 p.m.: The NYC area sees strong downpours.

Saturday at 2 a.m.: A Winter Weather Advisory takes effect in New York's Orange and Putnam counties.

Saturday between 2 and 4 a.m.: The rain is slated to transition into a wintry mix in parts of the Hudson Valley and western New Jersey. Temperatures could reach as low as 32 degrees with wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour.

Saturday at 10 a.m.: The Winter Weather Advisory ends.

Saturday afternoon and evening: Expect light rain and drizzle.

How much snow can we expect?

By the numbers:

In New York's Orange and Putnam counties, elevations above 750 feet can expect 2 to 3 inches, while the rest of the area will see 1 to 2, according to the National Weather Service's models. Some of the highest elevations may see 5 inches.

The highest elevations in New Jersey's Passaic County and Connecticut's Fairfield and New Haven counties could see 1 to 3 inches.

Rain and cold in NYC

Big picture view:

Meanwhile, soaking rain and cold temperatures for mid-April are impacting the entire Northeast courtesy of this low-pressure system off the mid-Atlantic coast.

A dip in jet stream will allow a coastal low to ride up the East Coast. (FOX Weather)

This weekend, New York City can expect around 1 to 1 ½ inches of rain and temperatures to linger in the low 50s on Saturday.

The long-range temperature outlook from NOAA's Climate Prediction Center. (FOX Weather)

A chilly and wet weather pattern will linger for most of the Northeast over the next 8 to 14 days, as well, according to the latest outlook from NOAA's Climate Prediction Center.