Spike in hate crimes in New York City

The NYPD announced Wednesday that while overall crime has declined over the last year, there has been an increase in shootings and hate crimes compared to 2018.

The city's index crime declined in August 2019, with 2,000 fewer complaints than last year, a 4 percent decrease. Shootings are up, however with 91 occurring in August alone, a 19.7 percent increase compared to 2018.

The number of murders also increased almost 7 percent compared to August 2018. However, so far this year, murder is down 3.8 percent year-to-year.

"New York City continues to see crime reductions, and that's due to the dedication, professionalism and hard work of the members of the NYPD in partnership with the communities they serve," said Police Commissioner James P. O'Neill. "Together we're laser-focused on violent crime, and that's put us in a position where we can address crime conditions and make the city even safer."

There was a 41-percent spike in hate crimes so far this year, with hate crime arrests growing by 25 percent. As of September 1, there have been 290 reported hate crimes in New York City, with well over half being motivated by anti-Semitism.

"New York City police officers continue to earn their title as the best in the world" said Mayor Bill de Blasio in a statement.