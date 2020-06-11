Speeding driver killed after striking, killing pedestrian in the Bronx, cops say

article

A speeding driver was killed after striking and killing a pedestrian in the Bronx.

The NYPD says a man driving a 2019 Dodge Challenger lost control of the vehicle as he was exiting the off-ramp at the Bronx River Parkway and East Gun Hill Road. The driver struck a pedestrian before careening into a concrete wall. The car then burst into flames.

Police responding to a 911 call about the incident at about 1:35 a.m. on Thursday found the pedestrian with severe injuries lying near the vehicle. He was rushed to Jacobi Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation into the deadly incidents is ongoing.