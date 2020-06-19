Special needs student left out of NJ high school’s yearbook

The Watchung Hills Regional High School in New Jersey is apologizing after a special needs student was left out of the yearbook.

The family of Glenda Defabio say they were stunned when they received the school’s yearbooks to see that she was not only missing, but not even listed as a student.

Glenda, who was born with Down Syndrome, is a student in the Transitional Program at the school in Warren, and her family says that the yearbook omitted students from the school’s Special Needs Program.

Disappointed, Glenda’s sister Amanda Occhipinti posted about the issue on social media, receiving tens of thousands of shares, reactions, and comments by people outraged by Glenda’s omission.

However, by mid-day on June 19, Watchung school officials were in contact with Glenda’s family to explain what happened and to work to find a way to fix it, including the possibility of a supplemental yearbook.

FOX 5 NY reached out to Superintendent Elizabeth C. Jewett, who apologized and explained that students are listed in the yearbook by their grades, however students in the Special Needs program follow a different schedule and due to privacy laws, the school previously didn’t identify them. However, Jewett said that that will change now, and that from now on, students whose parents want them in the yearbook will be included.

Glenda’s family say that they are happy their disappointment is bringing about some positive change.

“We’re not here to create any negative tension, all we want is a situation rectified for inclusion,” said Amanda Occhipinti.